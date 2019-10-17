Home > Bangladesh

ACC starts case against Moosa Bin Shamsher for ‘car registration forgery’

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Oct 2019 05:48 PM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2019 05:48 PM BdST

The Anti-Corruption Commission has initiated a case against controversial businessman Moosa Bin Shamsher on charges of forging the registration documents of a car imported under the 'Carnet de Passage' facility.

The graft watchdog’s Dhaka-1 Director Mir Md Joynul Abedin started the case on Thursday.

“Four others are implicated in the case along with Moosa Bin Shamsher,” said ACC spokesperson Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya.

They are BRTA Bhola Circle’s Assistant Director Md Ayub Ansari, the owner of car importing company Auto Define, Md Wahidur Rahman, Moosa’s brother-in-law Md Faruk-uz-Zaman and British passport holder Farid Nabi, who brought the vehicle using the Carnet De Passage facility.

The facility allows tourists to enter Bangladesh with their cars without paying duty. But the duty has to be paid if the car is not taken out of the country after the term of the facility expires.  

