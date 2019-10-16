Kushtia court sentences four to death for killing farmer in 2017
Kushtia Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Oct 2019 12:29 PM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2019 01:27 PM BdST
A Kushtia court has sentenced four people to death for the murder of a farmer in 2017.
District and Sessions Judge Arup Kumar Goswami passed the verdict on Wednesday.
Farmer Hanif Khamaruj was killed in April 2017 following a family dispute, according to state prosecutor Anup Kumar Nandi.
The convicts who received death penalty are the farmer’s second wife Dolna Begum, his brother’s son Mukul Hossain and neighbours Asmat Ali Mandal and Shyamal Pramanik.
