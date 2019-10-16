Kushtia court sentences four to death for killing farmer in 2017

District and Sessions Judge Arup Kumar Goswami passed the verdict on Wednesday.

Farmer Hanif Khamaruj was killed in April 2017 following a family dispute, according to state prosecutor Anup Kumar Nandi.



The convicts who received death penalty are the farmer’s second wife Dolna Begum, his brother’s son Mukul Hossain and neighbours Asmat Ali Mandal and Shyamal Pramanik.