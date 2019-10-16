Abrar murder suspect Monir gives confessional statement, Rafat remanded again
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Oct 2019 02:12 AM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2019 02:12 AM BdST
Expelled Bangladesh Chhatra League leader Md Moniruzzaman Monir has given a confessional statement to court over the murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad.
Mechanical engineering student Shamsul Arefin Rafat has been remanded for four more days after a five-day grilling in custody while civil engineering student Akash Hossain has been sent to jail.
Police produced the trio in court after the remand on Tuesday.
Water resources engineering student Monir, who is among 12 BCL leaders expelled over the murder, is the fifth suspect to have given confessional statement in court.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sarafuzzaman Ansari recorded his statement, according to police’s general recording department.
Police have so far arrested 20 people in connection with the murder of Abrar on Oct 6 night.
He was bludgeoned to death allegedly by BCL activists at a residential hall for his Facebook post protesting against a recent deal between India and Bangladesh. The BCL men reportedly tortured him on suspicion that he was a member of the Jamaat-e-Islami's student front Islami Chhatra Shibir.
Mahmudul Jishan, Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim and ‘Morshed’, who are among the 19 named in the murder case, are still on the run.
