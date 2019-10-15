Home > Bangladesh

Two die as covered van crashes into autorickshaws in Ctg

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Oct 2019 03:55 PM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2019 03:55 PM BdST

Two people have been killed and four others injured when a covered van slammed into two autorickshaws in Chattogram’s Anwara Upazila.

The accident took place in the Upazila’s Barumchhara Chairman Ghata area around 9:45 am on

Tuesday, said Anwara Police OC Dulal Mahmud.

The dead were identified as Subhash Kumar Nath, 55, the zonal manager of Euro Pharmaceuticals, and Mohammad Israfil, 38, an employee of Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company.

They died instantly after a covered van of Square Toiletries rammed two autorickshaws, said the OC. The injured have been admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

All the casualties were passengers of the autorickshaws, according to the police.

