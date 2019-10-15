Two die as covered van crashes into autorickshaws in Ctg

The accident took place in the Upazila’s Barumchhara Chairman Ghata area around 9:45 am on

Tuesday, said Anwara Police OC Dulal Mahmud.

The dead were identified as Subhash Kumar Nath, 55, the zonal manager of Euro Pharmaceuticals, and Mohammad Israfil, 38, an employee of Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company.

They died instantly after a covered van of Square Toiletries rammed two autorickshaws, said the OC. The injured have been admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

All the casualties were passengers of the autorickshaws, according to the police.