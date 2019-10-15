Robbery suspect killed in Habiganj ‘shootout’
Habiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Oct 2019 10:45 AM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2019 10:45 AM BdST
A man with ties to a series of crimes has died in a so-called shootout with police in Habiganj’s Shayestaganj Upazila.
The incident took place in the Purasundha Bash Bagan area adjacent to the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in the early hours of Tuesday, according to Assistant Superintendent of Police Rabiul Islam.
The dead man, identified as Kudrat Ali, 40, was implicated in 13 cases of robbery with various police stations in Habiganj and Sylhet, said police, adding that he was a member of an ‘inter-district robbery gang.’
A joint team comprising detective and Shayestaganj police conducted a raid in Purasundha area after being tipped off about a gang of bandits, including Kudrat, ‘preparing to commit a robbery’ in the area, said police officer Rabiul in his description of the event.
“Sensing the presence of police, the bandits opened fire forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. At one point, Kudrat Ali was shot down.”
One pipegun, two sharp weapons and five rounds of bullets were recovered from the spot, said police.
Six policemen were injured in the incident and they received treatment at Habiganj Adhunik Sadar Hospital, said Rabiul.
