Police arrest Abrar murder suspect Sadat in Dinajpur
Published: 15 Oct 2019 03:17 PM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2019 03:17 PM BdST
Police have arrested ASM Nazmus Sadat in Dinajpur over his suspected ties to the murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad.
Sadat, a student of 17th batch of BUET's mechanical engineering department, was caught in Birampur’s Katla Bazar area in the wee hours of Tuesday, said DMP's Deputy Commissioner Masudur Rahman.
An activist of the Bangladesh Chhatra League's BUET unit, Sadat had been on the run since the murder of Abrar on Oct 6.
“Sadat was attempting to cross the border into India,” said Masudur.
Police have so far arrested 20 people in connection with the murder of Abrar. Of the 19 accused in the case filed by Abrar’s father with the Chawkbazar Police Station, three still remain at large.
The fugitives are Mahmudul Jisan of the 16th batch of the electrical and electronic engineering department, Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim of the 17th batch of chemical engineering department, and Morshed of 17th batch of mechanical engineering department.
Abrar, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering, was brutally beaten to death by Chhatra League activists inside his dormitory over a Facebook post that criticised a recent deal between Bangladesh and India.
Four suspects gave confessional statements to court over the incident.
According to some accounts, Abrar was clobbered with cricket stumps and skipping ropes for hours before he died.
WARNING:
