Over 49,000 pass medical college entry test

Over 49,000 students cleared the test for about 10,500 seats in the MBBS course in these colleges.

Director General of Health Services Prof Abul Kalam Azad announced the results on Tuesday.

The results will be posted on the DGHS’ website and will also be sent to candidates via SMS on their mobile phones, he said.

A total of 72,928 applicants sat the one-hour 100-mark MCQ exam. Of them, 24,968 candidates got at least 40 marks, the threshold for eligibility. The highest score was 90.5.

There are 4,068 seats in 36 government medical colleges. The number is 6,339 in 70 private medical colleges.