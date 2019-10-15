Lack of evidence delays charges over BASIC Bank scam, says ACC
The Anti-Corruption Commission is yet to trace a large portion of the funds embezzled from the state-owned BASIC Bank, nine years after launching initial and formal investigations.
“It is delaying the submission of formal charges in 56 cases over the loan scam,” said ACC Secretary Muhammad Dilwar Bakht on Tuesday, a day after lawmaker and Supreme Court lawyer Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh called for the resignation of the ACC chairman for his failure to discharge his responsibilities.
Taposh slammed the anti-graft body for failing to file any case against Sheikh Abdul Hye Bachchu, the then chairman of the bank. According to an inquiry of the central bank, about Tk 45 billion was swindled out of BASIC Bank during the tenure of Bachhu.
“The cases you have talked about are complicated. Of the Tk 45 billion in loans, a large amount of the fund was withdrawn in cash. Our officials could not find out where the money was used or deposited,” Bakht told reporters.
Around Tk 20 billion has been recovered so far but the graftbusters hope to track down the remainder soon, according to ACC’s lawyer Khurshid Alam.
The money went out of the state-owned bank’s Dilkusha, Gulshan and Shantinagar branches in Dhaka through loans sanctioned in breach of rules between 2009 and 2012 when Bachchu was the chairman.
The then board of directors is accused of clearing loans without collateral and using false documents and fictitious names and organisations in violation of the rules and regulations.
The ACC started an initial investigation into the loan frauds in 2010 and finally filed 56 cases with three police stations in the capital against 156 people launching the formal investigation in 2015.
Reponding to a question, Bakht said, “Bachchu will be charged after collecting the evidence.”
“These cases are being investigated by our investigators. The responsibility does not lie with the commissioners or the chairman. So, in this case I don’t understand why the question of resignation is being raised,” he said in response to Taposh's demand for the resignation of ACC Chairman Iqbal Mahmood.
The ACC quizzed Bacchu on several occasions in connection with the loan scams but did not charge him in any case.
