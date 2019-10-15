India-Bangladesh coastal surveillance radars won't strain China ties: FM

“There will be no impact in the relations with China,” he said at his office on Tuesday as the deal is being seen as India’s effort to keep eyes on Chinese activities in the Bay of Bengal.

An MoU for providing a Coastal Surveillance System was signed on Oct 5 in New Delhi during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit.

In a joint statement after the meeting between Hasina and her counterpart Narendra Modi, both leaders welcomed the initiatives for “development of closer Maritime Security Partnership, and appreciated the finalization of an MoU on Establishment of Coastal Surveillance Radar System in Bangladesh”.

The foreign minister said Bangladesh’s existing surveillance system cannot prevent piracy or illegal fishing.

“Our present surveillance is limited. So pirates come easily and fishes are also taken away,” he said.