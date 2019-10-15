Four ‘pirates’ killed in alleged shootout with RAB in Sundarbans

The elite police force identified two of the dead men as Aminur Rahman, the leader of the gang, and his deputy ‘Rafique’.

The four men died after multiple exchanges of fire with the law-enforcement agency beginning early Tuesday near the Koira canal of the Shipsha River in Khulna, said RAB 6 chief Lt Col Syed Mohammed Nurus Salehin Yusuf.

RAB raided the area around 2am on Tuesday on information that Aminur and his associates were there, said the RAB 6 chief.

"The pirates opened fire on the RAB team, forcing a retaliation. The gunfight continued in several phases until the morning. The robbers fled the scene when day broke, leaving the four wounded men behind."

The four men were rushed to the Koira Upazila Health Complex where the doctor on duty pronounced them dead.

Local fishermen identified Aminur and Rafique among the dead, said RAB 6 Special Company Commander Md Tofazzal Hossain.

RAB recovered three firearms and ammunition from the scene while two of its members were also injured in the incident, he said.