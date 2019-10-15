Home > Bangladesh

Five to hang for war crimes in Gaibandha

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Oct 2019 12:46 PM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2019 12:46 PM BdST

The war crimes tribunal has sentenced five men to death for crimes against humanity in Gaibandha during the Liberation War.

A three-member panel of the International War Crimes Tribunal headed by Justice Shahinur Islam passed the verdict on Tuesday.

The convicts are Md Ranju Mia, Abdul Jabbar Mondol, Md Jasijar Rahman Khoka, Md Abdul Wahed Mondol and Md Momtaz Ali Bepari. Among them, only Ranju was in the dock while the others are absconding.

They are all natives of Gaibandha Sadar Upazila's Nandina and Chok Gayeshpur villages and were active members of the Jamaat-e-Islami.

They later enlisted in the Razakar force and collaborated with the Pakistan Army during the war.

The charges against them in the case ranged from kidnapping, torture, looting, arson to murder.

According to the judgment, they have been found guilty of four charges, each carrying the death penalty.

The war crimes tribunal has so far tried 40 cases and convicted 102 people. Of them, 98 people have been convicted while 67 received capital punishment.

