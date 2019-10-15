Diplomats in Bangladesh go beyond their norms, says FM on Abrar murder comments

“They go beyond their norms,” he said when asked at his office on Tuesday.

The body of Abrar, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering of BUET, was found on the staircase of his hall in the early hours of October 7.

He was reportedly beaten to death by Bangladesh Chhatra League operatives on Oct 6 for a post he made to Facebook protesting against a recent deal between Bangladesh and India.

Police have so far arrested 19 people with ties to the ruling party's student wing in connection with the murder.

Apart from the UN, the US, UK and France were among the countries who issued statement condemning the murder. They demanded proper investigation and justice.

They also indicated that the murder had to do with the lack of freedom of speech in Bangladesh.

The foreign ministry summoned UN Resident Coordinator Mia Seppo and British High Commissioner Robert Dickson following the statements.

The foreign minister on Tuesday said they never speak when such tragedies happen in developed countries.

“The government is not involved in the murder. But still they link it with the good governance and freedom of speech issues. Recently four students were killed in New York, but we did not find any UN statement.

“There was mass shooting in New Zealand, but that does not mean that there is lack of good governance there,” Momen said, adding that the government took immediate steps and arrested all who were involved into the murder.