Dhaka autorickshaw owners, drivers call off Oct 15-17 strike
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Oct 2019 12:12 AM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2019 12:12 AM BdST
The owners and drivers of autorickshaws in Dhaka have called off their 72-hour strike from Tuesday after the authorities “assured them of meeting their demands”, including fare hike and a ban on unauthorised ridesharing.
Dhaka Metropolitan CNG Autorickshaw Owners, Workers Movement Council announced the decision after a meeting with Bangladesh Road Transport Authority Chairman Md Moshiar Rahman and Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Shafiqul Islam at the BRTA offices in the capital on Monday.
The council’s chief Barkat Ullah Bhulu and Member Secretary Shakhawat Hossain Dulal, among others, attended the meeting.
They postponed the strike until Oct 31 after receiving a “desirable response” and “promise to meet their nine-point charter of demand quickly” from the authorities, Shakhawat told bdnews24.com.
The council, a grouping of five organisations of autorickshaw owners and workers, called the strike on Oct 2.
Besides fare hike and a ban on unauthorised ridesharing, their demands included an end to commercial use of private autorickshaws and bribery for licences, effective measures to halt theft, mugging and killings of drivers, and recognition of autorickshaw industry.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dhaka autorickshaw owners, drivers call off Oct 15-17 strike
- ACC prosecutes Hilful Fuzul chairman, two others over IDCOL fund embezzlement
- Two killed in border guard firing during Bandarban polls violence
- Personal gun licence cannot be used by bodyguard, govt says
- Hasina meets slain BUET student Abrar’s parents, orders quick trial
- 'Masterminds' of bomb attack on Dhaka police arrested
- Mutilated body of minor boy found hanging from tree in Sunamganj
- 9 get death, 4 jailed for life for murder in Cumilla
- Investigators to file Abrar murder charges in November, say police
- BCL expels Abrar murder suspect Amit Saha
Most Read
- Uber drivers in Bangladesh announce strike for Monday against ‘irregularities’
- RAB guns down Jubo League leader in Chattogram ‘firefight’
- GK Shamim’s firm fails to complete two dozen PWD projects in time
- India investing $60 billion on gas grid to link up nation by 2024
- Messi likely to return in ‘Argentina friendly against Paraguay in Bangladesh’
- BCL expels Abrar murder suspect Amit Saha
- Six players score for Argentina in 6-1 hammering of Ecuador
- Police arrest 'masterminds' of bomb attack on Dhaka police
- Banerjee, Duflo and Kremer win 2019 Nobel economics prize
- Khandker Anwarul appointed cabinet secretary, Shafiul alternate ED at World Bank