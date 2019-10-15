Dhaka autorickshaw owners, drivers call off Oct 15-17 strike

Dhaka Metropolitan CNG Autorickshaw Owners, Workers Movement Council announced the decision after a meeting with Bangladesh Road Transport Authority Chairman Md Moshiar Rahman and Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Shafiqul Islam at the BRTA offices in the capital on Monday.



The council’s chief Barkat Ullah Bhulu and Member Secretary Shakhawat Hossain Dulal, among others, attended the meeting.



They postponed the strike until Oct 31 after receiving a “desirable response” and “promise to meet their nine-point charter of demand quickly” from the authorities, Shakhawat told bdnews24.com.



The council, a grouping of five organisations of autorickshaw owners and workers, called the strike on Oct 2.



Besides fare hike and a ban on unauthorised ridesharing, their demands included an end to commercial use of private autorickshaws and bribery for licences, effective measures to halt theft, mugging and killings of drivers, and recognition of autorickshaw industry.