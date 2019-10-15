Bangladesh hands Myanmar new list of 50,000 Rohingya refugees
Published: 15 Oct 2019 08:37 PM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2019 08:37 PM BdST
Bangladesh has handed a fresh register of 50,000 Rohingya refugees to Myanmar for verification as their repatriation process continues to linger.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen disclosed the development to reporters at his office on Tuesday.
With the new list, Bangladesh has so far handed over names of over 100,000 Rohingya to the Myanmar authorities following the singing of a deal two years back immediately after the massive exodus began in August 2017.
The latest list was handed over on July 29 in Dhaka during a meeting with Myanmar.
Not a single Rohingya has gone back to their homeland despite assurances from the Myanmar side.
The foreign minister said they want to expedite the process of verification and that is why Myanmar has been given the lists.
A senior official at the foreign ministry said Director General of newly formed Myanmar wing Md Delwar Hossain handed the list to the Myanmar ambassador on Tuesday.
