War crimes verdict against Gaibandha five on Tuesday
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Oct 2019 01:55 PM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2019 01:55 PM BdST
The war crimes tribunal is set to issue its verdict against five people accused of committing crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in Gaibandha on Tuesday.
The accused in the case are Md Ranju Mia, Abdul Jabbar Mondol, Md Jasijar Rahman Khoka, Md Abdul Wahed Mondol and Md Momtaz Ali Bepari. Among them, only Ranju is in the custody of the authorities while the others are absconding.
The charges against the five men range from kidnapping, torture, looting to arson and murder.
A three-member panel of the International War Crimes headed by Justice Shahinur Islam on Monday announced the date to deliver the judgment. The court adjourned the matter for judgment after hearing the closing arguments of both sides on Jul 21.
Six people was initially accused in the case but one of the suspects Azgar Hossain Khan died before the case went to trial.
The trial proceedings commenced after the charges against the others were framed on May 17, 2018.
According to the prosecution, all the accused are natives of Gaibandha Sadar Upazila's Nandina and Chok Gayeshpur villages. They were all either involved with or supported the Jamaat-e-Islami and later enlisted with the Razakar force collaborating with the Pakistan Army during the Liberation War.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BCL expels Abrar murder suspect Amit Saha
- War crimes verdict against Gaibandha five on Tuesday
- Two 'JMB militants' arrested over bomb attacks on Dhaka police
- Polls to 24 local government bodies open
- RAB guns down Jubo League leader in Chattogram ‘firefight’
- GK Shamim’s firm fails to complete two dozen PWD projects in time
- Khandker Anwarul appointed cabinet secretary, Shafiul alternate ED at World Bank
- High Court moved to ban student politics on university campus
- BUET murder suspects Shamim, Moaz remanded
- BNP leader Hafizuddin gets bail in digital security case
Most Read
- Uber drivers in Bangladesh announce strike for Monday against ‘irregularities’
- Bangladesh summons UN Resident Coordinator over Abrar remarks
- Top fund manager buys Tk 500 million stake in bdnews24.com
- Abrar murder suspect Mujahid makes confessional statement
- Trial opens over the murder of publisher Dipan
- RAB guns down Jubo League leader in Chattogram ‘firefight’
- BUET murder suspects Shamim, Moaz remanded
- GK Shamim’s firm fails to complete two dozen PWD projects in time
- Khandker Anwarul appointed cabinet secretary, Shafiul alternate ED at World Bank
- Mother says Jubo League leader Samrat was ‘framed’, demands his release