War crimes verdict against Gaibandha five on Tuesday

The accused in the case are Md Ranju Mia, Abdul Jabbar Mondol, Md Jasijar Rahman Khoka, Md Abdul Wahed Mondol and Md Momtaz Ali Bepari. Among them, only Ranju is in the custody of the authorities while the others are absconding.

The charges against the five men range from kidnapping, torture, looting to arson and murder.

A three-member panel of the International War Crimes headed by Justice Shahinur Islam on Monday announced the date to deliver the judgment. The court adjourned the matter for judgment after hearing the closing arguments of both sides on Jul 21.

Six people was initially accused in the case but one of the suspects Azgar Hossain Khan died before the case went to trial.

The trial proceedings commenced after the charges against the others were framed on May 17, 2018.

According to the prosecution, all the accused are natives of Gaibandha Sadar Upazila's Nandina and Chok Gayeshpur villages. They were all either involved with or supported the Jamaat-e-Islami and later enlisted with the Razakar force collaborating with the Pakistan Army during the Liberation War.