Two killed in border guard firing during Bandarban polls violence

  Bandarban Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Oct 2019 10:05 PM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2019 10:11 PM BdST

At least two people have been shot dead by members of Border Guard Bangladesh during violent clashes between rival groups in elections to union councils in Bandarban’s Naikkhyangchharhi.

The clashes erupted between supporters of Ghumdhum Union Parishad member candidates Babul Tonchongya and Mohammad Ali at Fatrajhiri Government Primary School when voting was under way on Monday afternoon, police said.

One person, identified as Mongkicha Tonchongya, died on the spot after being shot when the BGB opened fire to bring the situation under control, Naikkhyangchharhi Police Station OC Anwar Hossain said.

Another person, Ongchamong Tonchongya, was shot and injured at the time.

He died at the Cox’s Bazar General Hospital while undergoing treatment later, the OC said.

The incident did not hamper the polls, the OC claimed.

BGB Cox’s Bazar 34 Battalion Commander Lt Col Ali Haider Azad admitted that the BGB troops opened fire "to control the situation".

Three people are contesting for the chairman’s post of the union council bordering Myanmar. The number of UP member candidates is 35.

The Election Commission held pending polls to a number of union councils in different parts of the country.

