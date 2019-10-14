Two killed in border guard firing during Bandarban polls violence
Bandarban Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Oct 2019 10:05 PM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2019 10:11 PM BdST
At least two people have been shot dead by members of Border Guard Bangladesh during violent clashes between rival groups in elections to union councils in Bandarban’s Naikkhyangchharhi.
The clashes erupted between supporters of Ghumdhum Union Parishad member candidates Babul Tonchongya and Mohammad Ali at Fatrajhiri Government Primary School when voting was under way on Monday afternoon, police said.
One person, identified as Mongkicha Tonchongya, died on the spot after being shot when the BGB opened fire to bring the situation under control, Naikkhyangchharhi Police Station OC Anwar Hossain said.
Another person, Ongchamong Tonchongya, was shot and injured at the time.
He died at the Cox’s Bazar General Hospital while undergoing treatment later, the OC said.
The incident did not hamper the polls, the OC claimed.
BGB Cox’s Bazar 34 Battalion Commander Lt Col Ali Haider Azad admitted that the BGB troops opened fire "to control the situation".
Three people are contesting for the chairman’s post of the union council bordering Myanmar. The number of UP member candidates is 35.
The Election Commission held pending polls to a number of union councils in different parts of the country.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Personal gun licence cannot be used by bodyguard, govt says
- Hasina meets slain BUET student Abrar’s parents, orders quick trial
- 'Masterminds' of bomb attack on Dhaka police arrested
- Mutilated body of minor boy found hanging from tree in Sunamganj
- 9 get death, 4 jailed for life for murder in Cumilla
- Investigators to file Abrar murder charges in November, say police
- BCL expels Abrar murder suspect Amit Saha
- War crimes verdict against Gaibandha five on Tuesday
- Two 'JMB militants' arrested over bomb attacks on Dhaka police
- Polls to 24 local government bodies open
Most Read
- Uber drivers in Bangladesh announce strike for Monday against ‘irregularities’
- RAB guns down Jubo League leader in Chattogram ‘firefight’
- GK Shamim’s firm fails to complete two dozen PWD projects in time
- India investing $60 billion on gas grid to link up nation by 2024
- Messi likely to return in ‘Argentina friendly against Paraguay in Bangladesh’
- Six players score for Argentina in 6-1 hammering of Ecuador
- Khandker Anwarul appointed cabinet secretary, Shafiul alternate ED at World Bank
- BCL expels Abrar murder suspect Amit Saha
- Police arrest 'masterminds' of bomb attack on Dhaka police
- Banerjee, Duflo and Kremer win 2019 Nobel economics prize