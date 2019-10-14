RAB guns down Jubo League leader in Chattogram ‘firefight’
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Oct 2019 01:50 AM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2019 01:50 AM BdST
A local leader of Jubo League has been killed in so-called crossfire during a “gunfight” with the Rapid Action Battalion or RAB in Chattogram, the elite force claims.
The alleged “gunbattle” took place in Agrabad under Double Mooring Police Station of the port city on Sunday.
The deceased, Khurshid Ahmed, 36, was a vice-president of the Pathantuli Ward unit of the ruling party’s youth front, locals said.
After teasing out information from Khurshid, RAB took him to his den near Agrabad World Trade Centre to recover more illegal firearms, Fahim said.
The RAB personnel retaliated in self-defence when Khurshid’s associates opened fire on them, he added.
Khurshid’s body was found in the site after the “gunfight”, according to Fahim.
RAB recovered two pistols, 12 rounds of bullet and a locally made light gun.
Khurshid is accused in at least eight cases on different charges, including murder.
