Polls to 24 local government bodies open

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Oct 2019 11:08 AM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2019 11:08 AM BdST

Voting is underway at eight upazilas, two municipalities and 14 unions.

At the same time, by-polls to various posts in 106 union parishads across 47 districts is also in progress.

Md Atiar Rahman, Election Commission Secretariat's deputy secretary (election management), said the polls to these local government bodies began at 9am on Monday and will continue uninterruptedly until 5pm.

Among these, electronic voting machines or EVMs are being used at four Upazilas, three union parishads, two municipalities and one ward.

The schedule for the elections was announced on Sep 3.

