Polls to 24 local government bodies open
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Oct 2019 11:08 AM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2019 11:08 AM BdST
Voting is underway at eight upazilas, two municipalities and 14 unions.
At the same time, by-polls to various posts in 106 union parishads across 47 districts is also in progress.
Md Atiar Rahman, Election Commission Secretariat's deputy secretary (election management), said the polls to these local government bodies began at 9am on Monday and will continue uninterruptedly until 5pm.
The schedule for the elections was announced on Sep 3.
