Mutilated body of minor boy found hanging from tree in Sunamganj

  Sunamganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Oct 2019 04:22 PM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2019 04:22 PM BdST

The mutilated body of a five-year-old boy has been found hanging from a tree in Sunamganj's Dirai Upazila.

The minor was identified as 'Tuhin', the son of Abdul Basit hailing from the Upazila's Kejaura village, said Dirai Police OC KM Nazrul.

The OC said, quoting relatives, the family had gone to sleep after dinner but were woken up by the screams of Tuhin's cousin Sabina Begum, who found the door to the house open around 3 am on Monday. They later realised that Tuhin was not home and began to search for the child.

"The family later found his body hanging from a tree next to a mosque near the house."

Two knives were stuck to the child's stomach when the police recovered the body, said the OC, while his ears and genital had also been dismembered.

