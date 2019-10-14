Hasina meets slain BUET student Abrar’s parents, orders quick trial
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Oct 2019 08:01 PM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2019 08:12 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered Law Minister Anisul Huq to act for a swift completion of the trial of the killers of BUET student Abrar Fahad.
She informed Abrar’s family about the order when his father Barkatullah, mother Rokeya Khatun, younger brother Fayaz Sabbir and other relatives met her at the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Monday, according to her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.
Hasina hugged Rokeya and consoled her when the mother burst into tears during the meeting, Karim said.
Rokyea expressed gratitude to the prime minister for playing a role to ensure justice for Abrar “like every mother would do”, Hasina’s press secretary said.
The prime minister said she had ordered quick steps without considering which party the culprits belonged to.
Photo: Yeasin Kabir Joy
The ruling Awami League’s student wing has expelled 12 leaders and activists over the incident. Police have arrested 19 people so far.
BUET has also banned organisational politics on the campus and expelled temporarily the BCL activists accused of killing Abrar following protests.
Hasina termed the Abrar murderers “beasts”.
Referring to the Aug 15, 1975 massacre of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s family, Hasina told Abrar’s family that she herself knows the pain of losing loved ones and being denied justice, Karim said.
Abrar’s parents also expressed gratitude to the authorities and police for cooperation and to the people for support.
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Joint General Secretary Mahbub-Ul Alam Hanif, and local leaders of the party from Kushtia, Abrar’s ancestral district, were also present.
