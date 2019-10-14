BCL expels Abrar murder suspect Amit Saha

The student wing of the ruling Awami League announced the decision on Monday.

Amit, a civil engineering student at the university, is considered by many as a key suspect.

But the initial omission of his name from the list of murder suspects became a subject of much contention.

He was later arrested in the capital's Sabujbagh on Oct 10 and placed on a five-day remand a day later.

Abrar, a second year electrical and electronic engineering student, was beaten to death in the Sher-e-Bangla Hall by BCL men on Oct 6 on suspicion of his involvement with Islami Chhatra Shibir.

It was reportedly prompted by a post he made to Facebook protesting a recent deal between India and Bangladesh

The organisation subsequently cast out 11 members of its BUET unit.

Amit is the resident of room 2011 where Abrar was tortured for hours and bludgeoned with cricket stumps leading up to his death.

Police produce Chhatra League leader Amit Saha and Hossain Mohammed Toha before the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court on Friday to seek a remand order to grill them over the murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad.

He had reportedly asked about Abrar to one of his classmates over messenger before he was called up to the room. A screenshot of that conversation was later posted to Facebook.

A two-member BCL probe panel found that the conversations on social media tied Amit to the incident although he was not in the room at the time, the organisation said.

Law enforcers have so far arrested 19 people in connection with the murder -- all of whom have ties to the BCL.

The university also expelled the 19 students implicated in the murder case started by Abrar's father.