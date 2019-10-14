Home > Bangladesh

ACC prosecutes Hilful Fuzul chairman, two others over IDCOL fund embezzlement

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Oct 2019 10:47 PM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2019 10:47 PM BdST

The Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC has pressed money laundering charges against three persons, including chairman of Hilful Fuzul Social Welfare Organisation, for embezzling Tk 1.5 billion of state-owned financing institution IDCOL.
ACC Deputy Director Mirza Jahidul Alam filed a case with the ACC’s coordinated district office Dhaka-1 on Monday, according to Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya, the spokesman for the anti-graft body.

The suspects are Chairman of Hilful Fuzul Social Welfare Organisation Md Rafiqul Islam, so-called Acting Chairman Kabir Ahmed Talukder and Chief Executive Officer Nurul Haque Biswas.

They had contracted with Infrastructure Development Company Limited or IDCOL on behalf of the organisation and took over Tk 1.33 billion in loan. The amount increased to more than Tk 1.49 billion, including interest, according to the case.

The fund had allegedly been transferred and concealed by the suspects.

In 2006, the Hilful Fuzul Social Welfare Organisation signed a participatory agreement with the IDCOL for distributing solar panels in remote areas of Bangladesh.

According to the terms of agreement, the organisation was expected to repay the loan on a quarterly instalment. But the company repaid the loan until September 2014. It has since stopped paying the loan.

