Home > Bangladesh

9 get death, 4 jailed for life for murder in Cumilla

  Cumilla Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Oct 2019 04:07 PM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2019 04:07 PM BdST

A court has sentenced nine people to death and four others to life imprisonment for the murder of a businessman six years ago.

Chattogram Division's Speedy Trial Tribunal Acting Judge Md Abdul Halim passed the verdict on Monday.

Three others were acquitted in the case, said Public Prosecutor Ayub Khan.

Trader Jahangir Alam was hacked to death in the Gouripur village in Cumilla's Daudkandi Upazilla on Dec 1, 2013, he told bdnews24.com.

Jahangir's father Fazar Ali started a case over the incident which went to trial in Chattogram's Speedy Trial Tribunal two years later.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Abrar murder charge sheet in November

BCL expels BUET's Amit Saha

Gaibandha war crimes verdict Tuesday

Two 'militants' held over Dhaka blasts

Voting to local govt bodies underway

Jubo League man killed in Ctg ‘crossfire’

24 Shamim projects miss deadline

Anwarul appointed cabinet secretary

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.