9 get death, 4 jailed for life for murder in Cumilla
Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Oct 2019 04:07 PM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2019 04:07 PM BdST
A court has sentenced nine people to death and four others to life imprisonment for the murder of a businessman six years ago.
Chattogram Division's Speedy Trial Tribunal Acting Judge Md Abdul Halim passed the verdict on Monday.
Three others were acquitted in the case, said Public Prosecutor Ayub Khan.
Trader Jahangir Alam was hacked to death in the Gouripur village in Cumilla's Daudkandi Upazilla on Dec 1, 2013, he told bdnews24.com.
Jahangir's father Fazar Ali started a case over the incident which went to trial in Chattogram's Speedy Trial Tribunal two years later.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Investigators to file Abrar murder charges in November, say police
- BCL expels Abrar murder suspect Amit Saha
- War crimes verdict against Gaibandha five on Tuesday
- Two 'JMB militants' arrested over bomb attacks on Dhaka police
- Polls to 24 local government bodies open
- RAB guns down Jubo League leader in Chattogram ‘firefight’
- GK Shamim’s firm fails to complete two dozen PWD projects in time
- Khandker Anwarul appointed cabinet secretary, Shafiul alternate ED at World Bank
- High Court moved to ban student politics on university campus
- BUET murder suspects Shamim, Moaz remanded
Most Read
- Uber drivers in Bangladesh announce strike for Monday against ‘irregularities’
- RAB guns down Jubo League leader in Chattogram ‘firefight’
- GK Shamim’s firm fails to complete two dozen PWD projects in time
- Top fund manager buys Tk 500 million stake in bdnews24.com
- Messi likely to return in ‘Argentina friendly against Paraguay in Bangladesh’
- BUET murder suspects Shamim, Moaz remanded
- Khandker Anwarul appointed cabinet secretary, Shafiul alternate ED at World Bank
- Police disrupt Oikya Front march after rally mourning slain BUET student
- Abrar murder suspect Mujahid makes confessional statement
- Bangladesh summons UN Resident Coordinator over Abrar remarks