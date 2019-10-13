Trial opens over the murder of publisher Dipan

Judge Md Mujibur Rahman of the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal framed the charges against the accused and fixed Nov 18 for recording for witness testimonies.

The other suspects are Akram Hossain alias Hasib, Moinul Hassan Shamim alias Samir, Abdur Sabur Samad, Khairul Islam, Abu Siddik Sohel, Mozammel Hussain and Sheikh Abdullah.

They are all members of the banned militant outfit 'Ansar Al Islam', according to the police.

Six suspects were in the dock when the charges were framed with Ziaul and Akram absconding. They entered a plea of not guilty after the charges against them were read out.

Dipan, 43, was killed in his third-floor office at the Aziz Super Market in Dhaka on Oct 31, 2015, months after Islamist militants murdered atheist blogger Avijit Roy, the first death in the wave of violence against secular writers in Bangladesh.