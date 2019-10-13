Trial opens over the murder of publisher Dipan
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Oct 2019 05:31 PM BdST Updated: 13 Oct 2019 05:32 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has opened the trial of sacked army officer Syed Ziaul Haq and seven others over the murder of publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan four years ago.
Judge Md Mujibur Rahman of the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal framed the charges against the accused and fixed Nov 18 for recording for witness testimonies.
The other suspects are Akram Hossain alias Hasib, Moinul Hassan Shamim alias Samir, Abdur Sabur Samad, Khairul Islam, Abu Siddik Sohel, Mozammel Hussain and Sheikh Abdullah.
Six suspects were in the dock when the charges were framed with Ziaul and Akram absconding. They entered a plea of not guilty after the charges against them were read out.
Dipan, 43, was killed in his third-floor office at the Aziz Super Market in Dhaka on Oct 31, 2015, months after Islamist militants murdered atheist blogger Avijit Roy, the first death in the wave of violence against secular writers in Bangladesh.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BUET murder suspects Shamim, Moaz remanded
- BNP leader Hafizuddin gets bail in digital security case
- Trial opens over the murder of publisher Dipan
- Abrar murder suspect Mujahid makes confessional statement
- Salim Prodhan, his two associates on five-day remand in money laundering case
- Mother says Jubo League leader Samrat was ‘framed’, demands his release
- Police seek 7-day remand of BNP leader Hafizuddin in digital security case
- Bangladesh summons UN Resident Coordinator over Abrar remarks
- SC orders Swajan Paribahan to pay Tk 1m to crash victim Rajib’s family
- SC orders Swajan Paribahan to pay Tk 1m to crash victim Rajib’s family within a month
Most Read
- BNP leader Hafizuddin Ahmed, former army officer arrested over ‘anti-state propaganda’
- Bangladesh summons UN Resident Coordinator over Abrar remarks
- Abrar murder aimed to deny Hasina Nobel Peace Prize: Chattagram mayor
- Deputy secretary suspended for ‘rape’ is arrested for ‘trying to rape again’
- Hasina questions protests after BUET accepts demands
- Four killed in shooting at illegal gambling club in Brooklyn: Police
- BUET seals off BCL leaders’ rooms, office after banning politics over Abrar murder
- BUET students to halt protests for two days due to entry tests
- Top fund manager buys Tk 500 million stake in bdnews24.com
- Abrar murder suspect Anik gives confessional statement to court