Trial opens over the murder of publisher Dipan

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Oct 2019 05:31 PM BdST Updated: 13 Oct 2019 05:32 PM BdST

A Dhaka court has opened the trial of sacked army officer Syed Ziaul Haq and seven others over the murder of publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan four years ago.

Judge Md Mujibur Rahman of the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal framed the charges against the accused and fixed Nov 18 for recording for witness testimonies.

The other suspects are Akram Hossain alias Hasib, Moinul Hassan Shamim alias Samir, Abdur Sabur Samad, Khairul Islam, Abu Siddik Sohel, Mozammel Hussain and Sheikh Abdullah.

They are all members of the banned militant outfit 'Ansar Al Islam', according to the police.

Six suspects were in the dock when the charges were framed with Ziaul and Akram absconding. They entered a plea of not guilty after the charges against them were read out.

Dipan, 43, was killed in his third-floor office at the Aziz Super Market in Dhaka on Oct 31, 2015, months after Islamist militants murdered atheist blogger Avijit Roy, the first death in the wave of violence against secular writers in Bangladesh.

