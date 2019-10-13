Home > Bangladesh

SC orders Swajan Paribahan to pay Tk 1m to crash victim Rajib’s family

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Oct 2019 11:09 AM BdST Updated: 13 Oct 2019 11:38 AM BdST

The top court has ordered Swajan Paribahan to pay Tk 1 million in compensation to the family of accident victim Rajib Hassan within a month.

A four-member Appellate Division bench led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order on Sunday after hearing a petition by the transport group.

Rajib, a student of Government Titumir College, died after losing his right arm in a collision between two buses of Swajan Paribahan and state-run BRTC in the capital’s Karwan Bazar area on Apr 3 last year. 

A High Court bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam held Swajan Paribahan and BRTC equally responsible for the accident in a verdict on Jun 20. The transport companies were ordered to pay Tk 2.5 million each to Rajib's family within two months.

Swajan subsequently moved the Supreme Court on Sunday seeking a stay on the High Court order. But after hearing the opening statement of its lawyer Shafiqul Islam Babul, the chief justice said, “Come back after paying Tk 1 million.”

The matter will be heard again in the Appellate Division on Nov 17, Ruhul Quddus Kajal, the lawyer for Rajib's family, said at the end of  hearing. 

