SC orders Swajan Paribahan to pay Tk 1m to crash victim Rajib’s family within a month
Published: 13 Oct 2019 10:53 AM BdST Updated: 13 Oct 2019 11:11 AM BdST
The top court has ordered Swajan Paribahan to pay Tk 1 million in compensation to the family of accident victim Rajib Hassan within a month.
Rajib, a student of Government Titumir College, lost his right arm in a collision between two buses of Swajan Paribahan and state-run BRTC in the capital’s Karwan Bazar area on Apr 3 last year.
He later died during treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Apr 16.
