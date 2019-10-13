SC orders Swajan Paribahan to pay Tk 1m to crash victim Rajib’s family within a month

A four-member Appellate Division bench led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order on Sunday after hearing a petition by the transport group.

Rajib, a student of Government Titumir College, lost his right arm in a collision between two buses of Swajan Paribahan and state-run BRTC in the capital’s Karwan Bazar area on Apr 3 last year.

He later died during treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Apr 16.

More to follow