Salim Prodhan, his two associates on five-day remand in money laundering case

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Oct 2019 04:10 PM BdST Updated: 13 Oct 2019 04:10 PM BdST

Police have been given five days to grill Salim Prodhan, suspected of running an online casino, and two of his associates - Akhteruzzaman and ‘Roman’ -- in a money laundering case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chowdhury passed the remand order on Sunday after police sought 10 days to interrogate them in the case, said Sheikh Rakibur Rahman, general registration officer of the court.

The court rejected their bail pleas in the process.

Earlier, the court approved a police petition for formalising their arrests in the money laundering case.

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Salim at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka when he was about to embark on a Thailand-bound flight on Sept 30.

The elite police unit later seized a cache of local and foreign currencies worth over Tk 10.6 million and liquor in raids on his residence and office.

The law enforcers also seized seven laptops and two deer skins.

The RAB subsequently filed two cases involving money laundering and drugs against Salim and his two associates with the Gulshan police.

