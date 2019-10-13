Police seek 7-day remand of BNP leader Hafizuddin in digital security case

The BNP leader has been produced before the court on Sunday after his arrest on charges of running propaganda against the state, said Pallabi Police Inspector (investigation) Abdul Mabud.

“The Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court of Dhaka had previously granted seven days to remand former army official Muhammad Ishaque Mian, who was arrested along with the BNP leader,” Mabud told bdnews24.com.

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested them both on Saturday and placed them in the custody of police before starting a case under the Digital Security Act for spreading anti-state propaganda.

They had exchanged false, misleading, imaginary and intentional speeches about the role of different government agencies via email, according to the case dossier.

Hafizuddin, the former water resources minister of the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami government, was arrested at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport upon his return home after treatment abroad, according to BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.