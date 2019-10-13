Khandker Anwarul appointed cabinet secretary, Shafiul alternate ED at World Bank

The public administration ministry issued a circular announcing his appointment on Sunday. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal had broke the news over a month ago.

The government also confirmed the appointment of outgoing Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam as the alternate executive director for Bangladesh at the World Bank Group in another circular.

Shafiul is replacing former cabinet secretary Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan at the World Bank.

Khandker Anwarul Islam

Anwarul joined the Bridges Division as acting secretary in 2011 and was promoted to secretary in 2013 and senior secretary in 2017.

The officer of the 1983 BCS batch had also worked at the Cabinet Division as an additional secretary.

Anwarul had studied social welfare at the Dhaka University and holds a post-graduate diploma in development planning.

His wife Kamrun Nahar is also a secretary and in charge of women and children’s affairs.

Mohammad Shafiul Alam. File Photo

According to the circular, the contract of his predecessor in the Cabinet Division, Shafiul, will end on Oct 29.

Shafiul’s appointment in the World Bank for three years will begin on Nov 1 or from the date of him taking charge.

Shafiul was chairman of the National Housing Authority and Bangladesh Forest Industries Development Corporation and has served in many important positions over the last 30 years.

He had been Rajshahi divisional commissioner, chairman of Land Appeal Board, and additional secretary to the former communications ministry.

The member of the 1982 Bangladesh Civil Service cadre has also served as deputy commissioner of Magura and Mymensingh districts.

Born in Cox’s Bazar in 1959, Shafiul completed his MA in English from the Chittagong University in 1981 and took a higher degree in development administration from the University of Birmingham.