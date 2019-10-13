Khandker Anwarul appointed cabinet secretary, Shafiul alternate ED at World Bank
Published: 13 Oct 2019 10:04 PM BdST Updated: 13 Oct 2019 10:07 PM BdST
The government has confirmed the appointment of Bridges Division Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam to the key post of the administration – cabinet secretary.
The public administration ministry issued a circular announcing his appointment on Sunday. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal had broke the news over a month ago.
The government also confirmed the appointment of outgoing Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam as the alternate executive director for Bangladesh at the World Bank Group in another circular.
Shafiul is replacing former cabinet secretary Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan at the World Bank.
Khandker Anwarul Islam
The officer of the 1983 BCS batch had also worked at the Cabinet Division as an additional secretary.
Anwarul had studied social welfare at the Dhaka University and holds a post-graduate diploma in development planning.
His wife Kamrun Nahar is also a secretary and in charge of women and children’s affairs.
Mohammad Shafiul Alam. File Photo
Shafiul’s appointment in the World Bank for three years will begin on Nov 1 or from the date of him taking charge.
Shafiul was chairman of the National Housing Authority and Bangladesh Forest Industries Development Corporation and has served in many important positions over the last 30 years.
He had been Rajshahi divisional commissioner, chairman of Land Appeal Board, and additional secretary to the former communications ministry.
The member of the 1982 Bangladesh Civil Service cadre has also served as deputy commissioner of Magura and Mymensingh districts.
Born in Cox’s Bazar in 1959, Shafiul completed his MA in English from the Chittagong University in 1981 and took a higher degree in development administration from the University of Birmingham.
