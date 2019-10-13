Home > Bangladesh

BUET murder suspects Shamim, Moaz remanded

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Oct 2019 06:48 PM BdST Updated: 13 Oct 2019 06:48 PM BdST

Police are questioning BUET students Shamim Billah and Moaz Abu Horaira in custody for five days on court permission in a case over the killing over their peer Abrar Fahad on the campus.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid court granted police the remand of Shamim and Moaz on Sunday after Detective Branch Inspector Wahiduzzaman, who is investigating the case, produced them in the court and sought 10 days to grill them.

The judge rejected bail pleas of Fakir Abdul Majid, the lawyer for Shamim, and Moaz’s advocate Mohammad Quamrul Hossain. Public Prosecutor Hemayet Uddin Khan Hiron argued for their remand.

The defence lawyers said their clients were seen in security camera video of the incident by chance.

Hiron claimed Shamim and Moaz were actually guarding the room where Abrar was tortured in the wee hours of Oct 7.

Shamim was arrested in Satkhira on Friday and Moaz in Dhaka’s Uttara the following day.

