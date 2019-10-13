BNP leader Hafizuddin gets bail in digital security case

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Atiqul Islam passed the order on Sunday after rejecting a seven-day remand petition filed by the police.

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Hafizuddin along with former army official Muhammad Ishaque Mian on Saturday on charges of running propaganda against the state.

They had exchanged false, misleading, imaginary and intentional speeches about the role of different government agencies via email, according to the case initiated by the RAB.

The RAB charged Hafizuddin and Ishaque under sections 27, 31 and 45 of the Digital Security Act.

The sections of the act are related to offences like endangering national security through cyber-terrorism, destroying communal harmony, and aiding these offences.

“He is ill. He didn’t send any email. There are no charges against him in the case. He should be granted bail,” Masud Ahmed Talukder, who represented Hafizuddin in court, said during the hearing.

Lawyer Azad Rahman and Hemayet Uddin Khan Hiron stood for the state.