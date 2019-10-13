Abrar murder suspect Mujahid makes confessional statement

Mujahid, a third year student of electrical and electronic engineering and a member of the Bangladesh Chhatra League's BUET unit, is among the 10 people arrested in the immediate aftermath of the murder on Oct 6. He was subsequently placed on a five-day remand.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khair Jesi recorded his confessional statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on Sunday, said bench clerk Zahid Hassan.

He is the fourth suspect in the case to tender such a statement after fellow BCL members Ifti Mosharrf Sakal, Meftahul Islam Zion and Anik Sarkar.

Abrar, a second year student of electrical and electronic engineering in BUET, was reportedly beaten to death by Bangladesh Chhatra League operatives on Oct 6 for his Facebook post protesting against a recent deal between Bangladesh and India.

Law enforcers have so far arrested 19 people in connection with the murder -- all of whom have ties to the BCL.

The BCL subsequently expelled 11 members of its BUET unit. The university also expelled the 19 students implicated in the murder case started by Abrar's father.