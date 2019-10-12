Home > Bangladesh

Ward Councillor Mizan on 7-day remand for money laundering

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Oct 2019 06:35 PM BdST Updated: 12 Oct 2019 06:35 PM BdST

Police have been given seven days to grill ward Councillor Habibur Rahman Mizan in a case over money laundering.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khair Jesi passed the remand order on Saturday after police sought 10 days' custody to question the controversial Awami League leader, said SI Moniruzzaman Mondol, general registration officer of the court.

Mizan was arrested in Srimangal with a pistol, four rounds of bullet and Tk 200,000 in cash while trying to flee to India on Thursday night.

RAB seized fixed deposit receipt or FDR savings worth Tk 10 million along with several cheques totalling Tk 67.7 million in a raid on his home in Dhaka's Mohammadpur on Friday.

The elite police unit started two cases against Mizan under the illegal arms act in Srimangal and the money laundering act in the capital's Mohammadpur, said RAB-2 Commander Lt Col Ashik Billah.

A former general secretary of the ruling party’s Mohammadpur unit, Mizan is accused of murder, trading in drug, extortion and different other charges in a number of cases.

He went into hiding after the government launched the recent crackdown on corruption, extortion, contract-grabbing and other sorts of crimes, especially by ruling party functionaries.

The RAB went to his home last Monday but could not find him.

Locals call him “Pagla Mizan” (crazy Mizan) since he had reportedly jumped into a pond and fled naked having been chased by police some decades ago.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

BUET students suspend protests

Samrat back in jail

Another Abrar murder suspect held

DU ‘Kha’ unit results Sunday

Two die in Teknaf 'shootout'

RAB seizes Tk 10m FDR savings in Councillor Mizan’s home

Abrar murder: Amit, Toha remanded

Buet Protest

BUET protests enter 5th day

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.