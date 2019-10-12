Ward Councillor Mizan on 7-day remand for money laundering

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khair Jesi passed the remand order on Saturday after police sought 10 days' custody to question the controversial Awami League leader, said SI Moniruzzaman Mondol, general registration officer of the court.

Mizan was arrested in Srimangal with a pistol, four rounds of bullet and Tk 200,000 in cash while trying to flee to India on Thursday night.

RAB seized fixed deposit receipt or FDR savings worth Tk 10 million along with several cheques totalling Tk 67.7 million in a raid on his home in Dhaka's Mohammadpur on Friday.

The elite police unit started two cases against Mizan under the illegal arms act in Srimangal and the money laundering act in the capital's Mohammadpur, said RAB-2 Commander Lt Col Ashik Billah.

A former general secretary of the ruling party’s Mohammadpur unit, Mizan is accused of murder, trading in drug, extortion and different other charges in a number of cases.

He went into hiding after the government launched the recent crackdown on corruption, extortion, contract-grabbing and other sorts of crimes, especially by ruling party functionaries.

The RAB went to his home last Monday but could not find him.

Locals call him “Pagla Mizan” (crazy Mizan) since he had reportedly jumped into a pond and fled naked having been chased by police some decades ago.