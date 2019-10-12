Samrat taken back to jail after hospital release
Expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Chowdhury Samrat has returned to jail after undergoing treatment in a hospital.
Samrat was discharged from the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases or NICVD around 12 pm on Saturday and taken back to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj, said jail official Iqbal Kabir Chowdhury.
Samrat landed in the central jail following his arrest over his alleged ties to the illegal casino business on Oct 6.
Two days later, he was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment after complaining of chest pain before being transferred to the NICVD.
Samrat, the president of Jubo League’s Dhaka South wing, was expelled by the organisation following his arrest.
He came under the spotlight after the Rapid Action Battalion unearthed illegal casino hubs in sporting clubs in Dhaka on Sept 18.
RAB arrested Samrat and his close aide Enamul Haque Arman in Cumilla on Saturday. Later, they raided his office in Bhuiyan Trade Centre at Kakrail and recovered a loaded pistol, 1,160 Yaba pills, 19 bottles of foreign liquor, two kangaroo skins and electric equipment to torture people, said RAB.
