Rohingya drug suspect among two killed in Teknaf shootout

The incident occurred in the Sadar Union's Mill hill area in the early hours of Saturday, said Teknaf Police OC Pradip Kumar Das.

The dead men were identified as Ahmed Hossain, 45, a native of Teknaf Sadar Union's Hatiarghona, and Abdur Rahman, 46, a resident of Hnila Union's Nayapara Rohingya Camp.

Three policemen were also injured in the alleged gunfight, according to the OC.

"The two were marked drug traders and members of a narcotics ring. They were involved in the narcotics trade for quite some time and were implicated in several drug-related cases with the police."

Ahmed and Abdur were detained from the Hatiarghona area on Friday night. They later divulged information on the yaba and illegal arms business, prompting police to launch a raid with them in tow.

"When the police arrived on the scene, their associates opened fire on the law enforcers leading to a retaliation. After the gunfight ceased, police found two men lying on the ground with bullet-wounds," said OC Pradip.

Police subsequently combed the area and recovered two guns, four bullets and 5,000 yaba tablets, according to the OC.

The bullet-ridden Ahmed and Abdur were rushed to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where doctors on duty pronounced them dead.