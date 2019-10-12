Rohingya drug suspect among two killed in Teknaf shootout
Coxs Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Oct 2019 10:37 AM BdST Updated: 12 Oct 2019 10:37 AM BdST
Two suspected drug peddlers, including a Rohingya man, have died in a so-called shootout with police in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf.
The incident occurred in the Sadar Union's Mill hill area in the early hours of Saturday, said Teknaf Police OC Pradip Kumar Das.
The dead men were identified as Ahmed Hossain, 45, a native of Teknaf Sadar Union's Hatiarghona, and Abdur Rahman, 46, a resident of Hnila Union's Nayapara Rohingya Camp.
Three policemen were also injured in the alleged gunfight, according to the OC.
"The two were marked drug traders and members of a narcotics ring. They were involved in the narcotics trade for quite some time and were implicated in several drug-related cases with the police."
Ahmed and Abdur were detained from the Hatiarghona area on Friday night. They later divulged information on the yaba and illegal arms business, prompting police to launch a raid with them in tow.
"When the police arrived on the scene, their associates opened fire on the law enforcers leading to a retaliation. After the gunfight ceased, police found two men lying on the ground with bullet-wounds," said OC Pradip.
Police subsequently combed the area and recovered two guns, four bullets and 5,000 yaba tablets, according to the OC.
The bullet-ridden Ahmed and Abdur were rushed to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where doctors on duty pronounced them dead.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Rohingya drug suspect among two killed in Teknaf shootout
- Abrar murder suspect Zion ‘confesses’, Shamim arrested in Satkhira
- RAB seizes Tk 10m FDR savings in Councillor Mizan’s home
- Police get 5 days to grill Abrar murder suspects Amit, Toha
- BUET students resume protests over Abrar murder ahead of meeting with VC
- DNCC Councillor Mizan nabbed while 'fleeing to India' amid anti-graft crackdown
- Police arrest four ‘Ansar al-Islam’ militants in Dhaka
- Dipu Moni finds activities of BUET teachers, alumni associations 'mysterious'
- Shocked by Abrar's murder, US ambassador calls for a 'full investigation'
- BTRC blocks webpage ‘uReporter’ which records BUET students’ torture complaints
Most Read
- BUET bans all political activities on campus, expels 19 students over Abrar murder
- BUET unit BCL leader Sakal gives confessional statement to court over Abrar murder
- DNCC Councillor Mizan nabbed while 'fleeing to India' amid anti-graft crackdown
- RAB seizes Tk 10m FDR savings in Councillor Mizan’s home
- Jubo League expels Office Secretary Kazi Anisur for alleged corruption
- Abrar murder suspect Zion ‘confesses’, Shamim arrested in Satkhira
- Dipu Moni finds activities of BUET teachers, alumni associations 'mysterious'
- Police get 5 days to grill Abrar murder suspects Amit, Toha
- Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
- Former student leaders fear BUET politics ban will fuel Islamism