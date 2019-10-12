Police arrest BUET student with alleged links to Abrar murder in Uttara

Moaz Abu Horaira was apprehended in Uttara's sector No. 14 around 11 am on Saturday, said DMP Deputy Commissioner Md Masudur Rahman.

Moaz is an electric and electronic engineering (EEE) student of the university's batch 17.

Abrar, a second year student of electrical and electronic engineering in BUET, was reportedly beaten to death by Bangladesh Chhatra League operatives on Oct 6 for his Facebook post protesting against a recent deal between Bangladesh and India.

Law enforcers have so far arrested 19 people in connection with the murder, 15 of whom are named as suspects in the case.

Police arrested the four others on the basis of evidence tying them to the incident.