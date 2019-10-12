Police arrest BUET student with alleged links to Abrar murder in Uttara
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Oct 2019 01:46 PM BdST Updated: 12 Oct 2019 01:46 PM BdST
Police have arrested another accused in the murder of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad in Uttara.
Moaz Abu Horaira was apprehended in Uttara's sector No. 14 around 11 am on Saturday, said DMP Deputy Commissioner Md Masudur Rahman.
Moaz is an electric and electronic engineering (EEE) student of the university's batch 17.
Law enforcers have so far arrested 19 people in connection with the murder, 15 of whom are named as suspects in the case.
Police arrested the four others on the basis of evidence tying them to the incident.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BUET students to halt protests for two days due to entry tests
- Samrat taken back to jail after hospital release
- DU to publish ‘Kha’ unit entry test results on Sunday
- Police arrest BUET student with alleged links to Abrar murder in Uttara
- Rohingya drug suspect among two killed in Teknaf shootout
- Abrar murder suspect Zion ‘confesses’, Shamim arrested in Satkhira
- RAB seizes Tk 10m FDR savings in Councillor Mizan’s home
- Police get 5 days to grill Abrar murder suspects Amit, Toha
- BUET students resume protests over Abrar murder ahead of meeting with VC
- DNCC Councillor Mizan nabbed while 'fleeing to India' amid anti-graft crackdown
Most Read
- BUET bans all political activities on campus, expels 19 students over Abrar murder
- BUET unit BCL leader Sakal gives confessional statement to court over Abrar murder
- RAB seizes Tk 10m FDR savings in Councillor Mizan’s home
- Abrar murder suspect Zion ‘confesses’, Shamim arrested in Satkhira
- Former student leaders fear BUET politics ban will fuel Islamism
- Former BCL president at BUET Shuvra Jyoty found dead at Dhaka home
- Jubo League expels Office Secretary Kazi Anisur for alleged corruption
- DNCC Councillor Mizan nabbed while 'fleeing to India' amid anti-graft crackdown
- Police get 5 days to grill Abrar murder suspects Amit, Toha
- Dipu Moni finds activities of BUET teachers, alumni associations 'mysterious'