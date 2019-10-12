Hasina questions protests after BUET accepts demands

She says the Awami League government is trying every wrongdoing in the educational institutions as it is determined to maintain academic environment in these institutions.

“The VC has accepted the general students’ 10-point demand, but they have said they will continue the movement. I don’t know why they are doing so.

“What logic can there be after this?” she asked at Mohila Sramik League’s second council in Dhaka’s Krishibid Institution on Saturday.

The students launched the protests last Monday after Abrar was tortured to death allegedly by leaders of the ruling Awami League’s student front Bangladesh Chhatra League in Sher-e-Bangla Hall the previous night.

The BCL operatives reportedly bludgeoned Abrar for his Facebook post protesting against a recent deal between Bangladesh and India.

Police have arrested 19 suspects in Abrar murder case and BCL has expelled 11 leaders and activists over the incident.

On Friday, Vice-Chancellor Saiful Islam announced a ban on organisational political activities on the campus and temporary expulsion of 19 students with suspected ties to the murder of Abrar in keeping with the demands of protesters.

The protesters, however, set five conditions for letting the authorities hold admission tests scheduled for Monday and announced to continue demonstrations for their 10-point charter of demand.

They postponed the demonstrations on Oct 13-14 for the admission tests, but again said their protests would resume after the tests as they want to see the demands fully met.

Photo: Saiful Islam Kallol

Hasina on Saturday said the government did not wait for any protests to take quick steps after the killing of Abrar.

She blamed the protesters for the delay in arresting the suspects saying the demonstrators barred police from leaving the campus with security camera footage.

She also blamed the regimes of military dictators Ziaur Rahman and HM Ershad and BNP chief Khaleda Zia’s government for “arming students”.

Hasina recalled how BUET student Sabequn Nahar Sony was killed in a gunfight between two groups of the BNP’s student front Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal over grabbing a tender a decade ago.

“Has the murder seen justice? Who protested then?” the prime minister asked.

“The BUET Alumni Association had not taken to the street at the time. They had not raised voice. Yes, everyone has the right to speech when the Awami League is in power,” she said.

“Did they protest when Ziaur Rahman rwarded the killers of the Father of the Nation, war criminals were spared, seven-murder accused was made leader? Where were the thoughts of human rights and ethics then?” Hasina asked.

Her government “never allows any wrongdoing and injustice”, she said and added: “We will continue taking steps against every criminal no matter who they are because we must maintain academic environment in the educational institutions.”