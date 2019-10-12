DU to publish ‘Kha’ unit entry test results on Sunday
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Oct 2019 02:04 PM BdST Updated: 12 Oct 2019 02:04 PM BdST
The results of the admission test for Dhaka University's Social Science and Arts faculties for the 2019-2020 session is set to be released on Sunday.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Akhtaruzzaman will officially publish the results for the 'Kha' unit around 1pm, the university said.
The entry test for the unit was held on Sep 21.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BUET students to halt protests for two days due to entry tests
- Samrat taken back to jail after hospital release
- DU to publish ‘Kha’ unit entry test results on Sunday
- Police arrest BUET student with alleged links to Abrar murder in Uttara
- Rohingya drug suspect among two killed in Teknaf shootout
- Abrar murder suspect Zion ‘confesses’, Shamim arrested in Satkhira
- RAB seizes Tk 10m FDR savings in Councillor Mizan’s home
- Police get 5 days to grill Abrar murder suspects Amit, Toha
- BUET students resume protests over Abrar murder ahead of meeting with VC
- DNCC Councillor Mizan nabbed while 'fleeing to India' amid anti-graft crackdown
Most Read
- BUET bans all political activities on campus, expels 19 students over Abrar murder
- BUET unit BCL leader Sakal gives confessional statement to court over Abrar murder
- RAB seizes Tk 10m FDR savings in Councillor Mizan’s home
- Abrar murder suspect Zion ‘confesses’, Shamim arrested in Satkhira
- Former student leaders fear BUET politics ban will fuel Islamism
- Former BCL president at BUET Shuvra Jyoty found dead at Dhaka home
- Jubo League expels Office Secretary Kazi Anisur for alleged corruption
- DNCC Councillor Mizan nabbed while 'fleeing to India' amid anti-graft crackdown
- Police get 5 days to grill Abrar murder suspects Amit, Toha
- Dipu Moni finds activities of BUET teachers, alumni associations 'mysterious'