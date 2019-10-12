Home > Bangladesh

DU to publish ‘Kha’ unit entry test results on Sunday

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Oct 2019 02:04 PM BdST Updated: 12 Oct 2019 02:04 PM BdST

The results of the admission test for Dhaka University's Social Science and Arts faculties for the 2019-2020 session is set to be released on Sunday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Akhtaruzzaman will officially publish the results for the 'Kha' unit around 1pm, the university said.

The entry test for the unit was held on Sep 21.

