BUET issues notices on students' 5-point demand
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Oct 2019 05:27 PM BdST Updated: 12 Oct 2019 05:27 PM BdST
The authorities of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET have issued five separate notices affirming the demands placed by student protesters, including banning all types of political activities on campus and expelling 19 students with suspected ties to the murder of Abrar Fahad.
The university published the notices on Saturday amid the sixth consecutive day of protests on campus sparked by the murder of electrical engineering student Abrar Fahad.
It came after a meeting between Vice-Chancellor Prof Saiful Islam and a student delegation at the university’s auditorium where the protesters put forth five conditions to the authorities.
The disgruntled students subsequently suspended the protests for two days Oct 13 and Oct 14 when the university will hold its admission tests.
