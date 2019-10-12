BUET issues notices on students' 5-point demand

The university published the notices on Saturday amid the sixth consecutive day of protests on campus sparked by the murder of electrical engineering student Abrar Fahad.

The authorities also declared a drive to evict illegal tenants at its residential halls while vowing to bear the legal expenses and financially compensate Abrar's family in the other notices.

It came after a meeting between Vice-Chancellor Prof Saiful Islam and a student delegation at the university’s auditorium where the protesters put forth five conditions to the authorities.

The disgruntled students subsequently suspended the protests for two days Oct 13 and Oct 14 when the university will hold its admission tests.