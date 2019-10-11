Home > Bangladesh

RAB seizes Tk 10m FDR savings in Councillor Mizan’s home

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Oct 2019 06:58 PM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2019 06:58 PM BdST

The Rapid Action Battalion has seized fixed deposit receipt or FDR savings worth Tk 10 million in a raid on the home of controversial Awami League leader and ward Councillor Habibur Rahman Mizan in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur.

Several cheques of total Tk 67.7 million, signed by Mizan, were also seized in the operation on Friday, the RAB said. 

The Dhaka North City Corporation ward councillor was arrested in Srimangal with a pistol, four rounds of bullet and Tk 200,000 cash while trying to flee to India on Thursday night, according to the police unit.

