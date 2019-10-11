Home > Bangladesh

Police get 5 days to grill Abrar murder suspects Amit, Toha

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Oct 2019 04:08 PM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2019 04:08 PM BdST

Police have been granted five days to grill Chhatra League leader Amit Saha and Hossain Mohammed Toha over the murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad.

Amit, who resides in the dorm where Abrar was fatally beaten, was arrested in the capital’s Sabujbagh area while Toha was picked up from Gazipur’s Mawna on Thursday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sarafuzzaman Ansari issued the remand order after rejecting the arrestees’ pleas for bail on Friday.

 

More to follow

Ifti Mosharrf Sakal was arrested on Monday along with nine others following the recovery of Abrar Fahad’s body from the staircase of their Sher-e-Bangla Hall.

