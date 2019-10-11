Home > Bangladesh

DNCC Councillor Mizan nabbed while 'fleeing to India' amid anti-graft crackdown

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Oct 2019 01:13 PM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2019 01:13 PM BdST

The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested controversial Dhaka North City Corporation Councillor Habibur Rahman Mizan as part of the ongoing crackdown on corruption.

He was nabbed in Sreemangal while trying to flee to India on Thursday night, said Mizanur Rahman, assistant director of RAB Headquarters.

The councillor of DNCC's ward No. 32 and the former general secretary of the Awami League's Mohammadpur unit, Mizan is suspected of having ties to a number of illicit activities, including murder, drug peddling and extortion.

Mizan reportedly went underground after the government launched its anti-graft drive. RAB conducted a raid on his residence in Mohammadpur's Aurangzeb Road on Oct 8 but he was not there at the time.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File photo

Dipu Moni questions activities of BUET teachers, alumni

BUET torture complaints webpage blocked

US for full inquiry into Abrar murder

Ifti Mosharrf Sakal was arrested on Monday along with nine others following the recovery of Abrar Fahad’s body from the staircase of their Sher-e-Bangla Hall.

Abrar murder suspect Sakal ‘confesses’

Police to file Abrar murder charges soon

Bangladesh, India to share real-time intel

Three bodies found in Kafrul home

Man to die for Risha murder

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.