DNCC Councillor Mizan nabbed while 'fleeing to India' amid anti-graft crackdown
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Oct 2019 01:13 PM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2019 01:13 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested controversial Dhaka North City Corporation Councillor Habibur Rahman Mizan as part of the ongoing crackdown on corruption.
He was nabbed in Sreemangal while trying to flee to India on Thursday night, said Mizanur Rahman, assistant director of RAB Headquarters.
Mizan reportedly went underground after the government launched its anti-graft drive. RAB conducted a raid on his residence in Mohammadpur's Aurangzeb Road on Oct 8 but he was not there at the time.
