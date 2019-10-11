DNCC Councillor Mizan nabbed while 'fleeing to India' amid anti-graft crackdown

He was nabbed in Sreemangal while trying to flee to India on Thursday night, said Mizanur Rahman, assistant director of RAB Headquarters.

The councillor of DNCC's ward No. 32 and the former general secretary of the Awami League's Mohammadpur unit, Mizan is suspected of having ties to a number of illicit activities, including murder, drug peddling and extortion.

Mizan reportedly went underground after the government launched its anti-graft drive. RAB conducted a raid on his residence in Mohammadpur's Aurangzeb Road on Oct 8 but he was not there at the time.