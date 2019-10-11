Home > Bangladesh

Dipu Moni finds activities of BUET teachers, alumni associations 'mysterious'

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Oct 2019 01:28 AM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2019 01:28 AM BdST

Education Minister Dipu Moni has said she is “ashamed” by the grisly murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad in alleged torture by Bangladesh Chhatra League activists, but found the activities of the teachers and alumni in its aftermath “mysterious”.

Where the associations of teachers and alumni were when such incidents had occurred in the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET earlier, she asked.    

The ministry has nothing to do with the demands raised by the protesting students and the issues have to be settled by the university administration, according to her.

The minister spoke to reporters after a programme at the International Mother Language Institute on Thursday. 

“Incidents such as the one of Abrar murder had occurred in BUET earlier. Where had the teachers and alumni associations been then? Why hadn’t they waged a movement then? Why have they joined the movement now?" she asked before adding, "It’s mysterious to me."

The associations have demanded resignation of Vice-Chancellor Saiful Islam for his “failure” to ensure safety of students blaming the administration’s continuous apathy to the situation.     

“The VC’s resignation does not depend on the education ministry. Such decisions come from the government high-ups,” Dipu Moni said and added Prof Saiful has a few more months left to his tenure.

“We have nothing to do with the demands raised by the students in the movement. The current unrest in BUET has to be resolved by its administration,” she said.

The government will not force anything on BUET, the education minister said when asked if the ministry would ban politics in the institution.

“The education ministry has nothing to do with it. But I am ashamed of the incident. The people are shocked by the murder of a meritorious student,” she added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File photo

Dipu Moni questions activities of BUET teachers, alumni

BUET torture complaints webpage blocked

US for full inquiry into Abrar murder

Ifti Mosharrf Sakal was arrested on Monday along with nine others following the recovery of Abrar Fahad’s body from the staircase of their Sher-e-Bangla Hall.

Abrar murder suspect Sakal ‘confesses’

Police to file Abrar murder charges soon

Bangladesh, India to share real-time intel

Three bodies found in Kafrul home

Man to die for Risha murder

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.