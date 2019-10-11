Home > Bangladesh

Abrar murder suspect Zion ‘confesses’, Shamim arrested in Satkhira

  Court Correspondent and Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Oct 2019 10:11 PM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2019 10:20 PM BdST

Meftahul Islam Zion, a leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League at BUET with suspected involvement in the murder of student Abrar Fahad, has given a confessional statement to court.

Zion, the expelled BCL deputy sports secretary of its BUET unit, was produced in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court in Dhaka on Friday, the fourth day of a five-day remand.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sarafuzzaman recorded his statement, according to police’s prosecution department.

Zion, a 15th batch marine engineering student, is the second suspect to give such statement after Ifti Mosharrf Sakal.

Shamim Billah

Police arrested another suspect, Shamim Billah of marine engineering department, in Satkhira earlier in the day.  

He was trying to cross the border into India through Bhomra Land Port, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Masudur Rahman said citing Shamim’s initial interrogation.

Police have so far arrested 18 BUET students, including 14 BCL leaders out of 19 accused in the Abrar murder case.

Abrar’s roommate Md Miazanur Rahman was arrested on Thursday and police produced him in the court on Friday. The judge sent him to jail.

Students launched protests on Monday after Abrar was tortured to death allegedly by BCL leaders in Sher-e-Bangla Hall on Sunday night.

The BCL operatives reportedly bludgeoned Abrar for his Facebook post protesting against a recent deal between Bangladesh and India.

