Three of a family found dead in Kafrul home
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Oct 2019 05:03 PM BdST Updated: 10 Oct 2019 05:03 PM BdST
Police have recovered the bodies of three members of a family from a house in the capital's Kafrul.
They were identified as 'Bayezid', his wife 'Anjana' and their teenage son.
Police found the body of Bayezid hanging from a ceiling fan with his wife and son lying dead in a bed at their home on the third floor of a residential building in Mirpur Section No. 13 on Thursday afternoon.
The law-enforcement agency suspects the man killed his family by spiking their food before taking his own life by hanging himself.
Relatives went over to the house after failing to reach Bayezid over the phone, only to find that it had been locked from inside, according to the police. They later informed the law enforcement who broke the door down and entered the residence.
Police recovered a number of paperwork from the house and determined that Bayezid was struggling with his business and fell into depression as a result.
According to the police, he mixed some substance with their food on Wednesday night which killed his wife and college-going son.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Man gets death for murder of Dhaka schoolgirl Risha
- Samrat to remain in hospital for two more days
- Hasina urges citizens to conserve water
- Ershad’s son Shad takes oath as MP
- BUET students issue Friday ultimatum over 10-point demand
- Seven get death for murder of pickup driver in Faridpur
- Garment workers end hour-long protest on Malibagh road for back pay
- Angry Kushtia residents deny BUET vice-chancellor visit to Abrar's home
- Bangladesh labour court issues arrest warrant for Nobel laureate Yunus
- Three muggers sentenced to death for murder of Ansar member in Dhaka
Most Read
- Hasina is against banning student politics, vows crackdown on illicit activity in universities
- UN, UK condemn murder of BUET student Abrar
- PM Hasina defends LPG export to India amid criticism
- Bangladesh labour court issues arrest warrant for Nobel laureate Yunus
- Angry Kushtia residents deny BUET vice-chancellor visit to Abrar's home
- Stories of BCL torture at BUET coming out after Abrar murder
- DB detains BUET student Abrar’s friend for grilling
- Bangladesh Chhatra League demands ‘highest punishment’ for Abrar murderers
- Police arrest BUET BCL leader Amit Saha over Abrar murder
- Sher-e-Bangla Hall provost resigns amid calls for withdrawal over Abrar murder