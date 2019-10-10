Home > Bangladesh

Three of a family found dead in Kafrul home

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Oct 2019 05:03 PM BdST Updated: 10 Oct 2019 05:03 PM BdST

Police have recovered the bodies of three members of a family from a house in the capital's Kafrul.

They were identified as 'Bayezid', his wife 'Anjana' and their teenage son.

Police found the body of Bayezid hanging from a ceiling fan with his wife and son lying dead in a bed at their home on the third floor of a residential building in Mirpur Section No. 13 on Thursday afternoon.

The law-enforcement agency suspects the man killed his family by spiking their food before taking his own life by hanging himself.

Relatives went over to the house after failing to reach Bayezid over the phone, only to find that it had been locked from inside, according to the police. They later informed the law enforcement who broke the door down and entered the residence.

Police recovered a number of paperwork from the house and determined that Bayezid was struggling with his business and fell into depression as a result.

According to the police, he mixed some substance with their food on Wednesday night which killed his wife and college-going son.  

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Man to die for Risha murder

Samrat to spend more time in hospital

Protesters threaten to lock up BUET

Don't waste water: PM

Shad Ershad sworn in

7 to die for murder in Faridpur

Garment workers block Malibagh road

BUET VC denied Abrar home visit

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.