Three of a family found dead in Kafrul home

They were identified as 'Bayezid', his wife 'Anjana' and their teenage son.

Police found the body of Bayezid hanging from a ceiling fan with his wife and son lying dead in a bed at their home on the third floor of a residential building in Mirpur Section No. 13 on Thursday afternoon.

The law-enforcement agency suspects the man killed his family by spiking their food before taking his own life by hanging himself.

Relatives went over to the house after failing to reach Bayezid over the phone, only to find that it had been locked from inside, according to the police. They later informed the law enforcement who broke the door down and entered the residence.

Police recovered a number of paperwork from the house and determined that Bayezid was struggling with his business and fell into depression as a result.

According to the police, he mixed some substance with their food on Wednesday night which killed his wife and college-going son.