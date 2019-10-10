Home > Bangladesh

Samrat to remain in hospital for two more days

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Oct 2019 03:39 PM BdST Updated: 10 Oct 2019 03:39 PM BdST

Ismail Chowdhury Samrat, the expelled Dhaka South Jubo League president who grabbed the headlines for his links to illegal casinos, is set to remain under observation in a hospital for at least two more days.

“The hospital authority will decide whether to move him to prison early on Saturday,” said Dr Mohsin Ahmed, an associate professor of the Cardiology Department at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases or NICVD.

On Sunday, Samrat landed in Dhaka Central Jail after a mobile court sentenced him to six months in prison under the Wild Animal Protection Act. After he complained of chest pain, he was initially taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Tuesday and later shifted to the NICVD.

“We are running several tests on Samrat. A medical team will take a decision him after observing him for two more days,” Dr Mohsin told bdnews24.com.

Samrat is undergoing treatment at the hospital under the supervision of Dr Mohsin. He was intially kept under observation for 24 hours which was then extended to 48 hours.

The influential Jubo League leader came under the spotlight after the Rapid Action Battalion unearthed illegal casino hubs in sporting clubs in Dhaka on Sept 18.

RAB arrested Samrat and his close aide Enamul Haque Arman in Cumilla on Saturday. Later, they raided his office in Bhuiyan Trade Centre at Kakrail and recovered a loaded pistol, 1,160 Yaba pills, 19 bottles of foreign liquor, two kangaroo skins and electric equipment to torture people, said RAB.

On Monday, RAB filed charges against Samrat under arms and narcotics control laws. Police appealed to the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court for a 20-day remand to interrogate Samrat in custody.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Man to die for Risha murder

Samrat to spend more time in hospital

Protesters threaten to lock up BUET

Don't waste water: PM

Shad Ershad sworn in

7 to die for murder in Faridpur

Garment workers block Malibagh road

BUET VC denied Abrar home visit

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.