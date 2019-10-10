Home > Bangladesh

Police to file charges in Abrar murder soon, says home minister

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Oct 2019 05:48 PM BdST

Formal charges in the case over the murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad will be pressed soon, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said.

"We hope to submit the charge-sheet in the case shortly. Police are working to ensure that the charge-sheet is flawless," he said.

He was speaking at a media briefing in the Secretariat on Thursday amid calls to hand out the capital punishment to the perpetrators by student protesters of BUET.

The disgruntled students have also demanded that the charge-sheet be formally published.

"A probe will be conducted to determine why the incident occurred and all other relevant factors. You've recently heard that we've identified those who were involved in the incident using security camera footage," said Asaduzzaman.

"But if there are others involved then we'll catch them too. The prime minister spoke about it in no uncertain terms."  

