Ershad’s son Shad takes oath as MP
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Oct 2019 02:35 PM BdST Updated: 10 Oct 2019 02:35 PM BdST
Rahgir Alam Shad Ershad, the son of the late Jatiya Party chief HM Ershad, has taken his oath of office in parliament as the legislator from his father's Rangpur-3 constituency.
Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhary swore him into parliament in a ceremony moderated by Cabinet Secretary Zafar Ahmed Khan.on Thursday afternoon.
Shad won the parliamentary by-election to the Rangpur-3 constituency on Oct 5.
The seat was declared vacant after Ershad's death on Jul 14.
