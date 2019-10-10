Home > Bangladesh

Ershad’s son Shad takes oath as MP

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Oct 2019 02:35 PM BdST Updated: 10 Oct 2019 02:35 PM BdST

Rahgir Alam Shad Ershad, the son of the late Jatiya Party chief HM Ershad, has taken his oath of office in parliament as the legislator from his father's Rangpur-3 constituency.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhary swore him into parliament in a ceremony moderated by Cabinet Secretary Zafar Ahmed Khan.on Thursday afternoon.

Shad won the parliamentary by-election to the Rangpur-3 constituency on Oct 5.

The seat was declared vacant after Ershad's death on Jul 14.

