Ershad’s son Shad takes oath as MP

Rahgir Alam Shad Ershad, the son of the late Jatiya Party chief HM Ershad, has taken his oath of office in parliament as the legislator from his father's Rangpur-3 constituency.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhary swore him into parliament in a ceremony moderated by Cabinet Secretary Zafar Ahmed Khan.on Thursday afternoon. Shad won the parliamentary by-election to the Rangpur-3 constituency on Oct 5. The seat was declared vacant after Ershad's death on Jul 14.