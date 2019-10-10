Bangladesh, India agree to share real-time info, involve Myanmar to stop drug trafficking

The decision was taken at the sixth director general level talks between the narcotics control departments of Bangladesh and India on Thursday in Dhaka.

Md Jamal Uddin Chowdhury led the Bangladeshi side while Rakesh Asthana led the Indian side.

Jointly briefing media after the meeting, they said they have agreed to do whatever is necessary to stop drug trafficking.

Codeine-based syrup which is legal for cough treatment in India is illegally trafficked into Bangladesh as Phensedyl. It is the major drug that crosses into Bangladesh through the Indian borders.

Yaba tablets, heroin and cannabis also come to Bangladesh and many of traffickers go through India to illegally trade these narcotics from Myanmar to Bangladesh.

More to follow