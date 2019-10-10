Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh, India agree to share real-time info, involve Myanmar to stop drug trafficking

Published: 10 Oct 2019 06:46 PM BdST Updated: 10 Oct 2019 06:46 PM BdST

Bangladesh and India, who share one of the longest land borders in the world, have agreed to share “real-time intelligence information” and involve their common neighbour Myanmar to stop drug trafficking in their frontiers.

The decision was taken at the sixth director general level talks between the narcotics control departments of Bangladesh and India on Thursday in Dhaka.

Md Jamal Uddin Chowdhury led the Bangladeshi side while Rakesh Asthana led the Indian side.

Jointly briefing media after the meeting, they said they have agreed to do whatever is necessary to stop drug trafficking.

Codeine-based syrup which is legal for cough treatment in India is illegally trafficked into Bangladesh as Phensedyl. It is the major drug that crosses into Bangladesh through the Indian borders.

Yaba tablets, heroin and cannabis also come to Bangladesh and many of traffickers go through India to illegally trade these narcotics from Myanmar to Bangladesh.

