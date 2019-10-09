Home > Bangladesh

Two die as gas cylinder explodes in Brahmanbaria tea shop

  Brahmanbaria Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Oct 2019 02:49 PM BdST Updated: 09 Oct 2019 02:49 PM BdST

Two people have died after a gas cylinder exploded at a tea shop in Brahmanbaria’s Nabinagar Upazila.

The incident took place in Shah Alam Mia’s shop adjacent to Kacharipara Mosque under the Upazila's Shrirampur Union on Wednesday morning, said Nabinagar Police Station OC Ronojit Ray.

The bodies have been identified only as Alamgir, 19, and his nephew Babu Mia, 18.

Alamgir and Babu were sleeping in the shop at the time of the blast, said OC Ronojit.

“Locals arrived at the spot and brought the fire under control after the incident was announced through the mosque’s loudspeakers. However, the shop was already destroyed by then and Alamgir and Babu were burnt to death.”

The bodies have been sent to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital's morgue for autopsy.

Police are looking into the incident, said the OC.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

BUET hall provost quits

DB detains Abrar's 'friend'

Hasina inspires children with Bangabandhu’s motto

4 to die for child murder

2 die in Brahmanbaria cylinder blast

UN, UK condemn murder of BUET student Abrar

Abrar murder: BNP expels defence lawyer

BUET protesters place new 10-point demand

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.