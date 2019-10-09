Two die as gas cylinder explodes in Brahmanbaria tea shop
Brahmanbaria Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Oct 2019 02:49 PM BdST Updated: 09 Oct 2019 02:49 PM BdST
Two people have died after a gas cylinder exploded at a tea shop in Brahmanbaria’s Nabinagar Upazila.
The incident took place in Shah Alam Mia’s shop adjacent to Kacharipara Mosque under the Upazila's Shrirampur Union on Wednesday morning, said Nabinagar Police Station OC Ronojit Ray.
The bodies have been identified only as Alamgir, 19, and his nephew Babu Mia, 18.
Alamgir and Babu were sleeping in the shop at the time of the blast, said OC Ronojit.
“Locals arrived at the spot and brought the fire under control after the incident was announced through the mosque’s loudspeakers. However, the shop was already destroyed by then and Alamgir and Babu were burnt to death.”
The bodies have been sent to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital's morgue for autopsy.
Police are looking into the incident, said the OC.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Sher-e-Bangla Hall provost resigns amid calls for withdrawal over Abrar murder
- Hasina inspires children with Bangabandhu’s motto of ‘simple living, high thinking’
- DB detains BUET student Abrar’s friend for grilling
- Two die as gas cylinder explodes in Brahmanbaria tea shop
- Four to hang for murder of a minor in Sylhet
- UN, UK condemn murder of BUET student Abrar
- BNP expels lawyer for defending Abrar murder suspects
- BUET protesters deadline authorities with Oct 15 to implement new 10-point demand
- Rescuers recover two bodies in Padma boat capsize
- BCL claims its activists accused of killing Abrar were ‘drunk’
Most Read
- Police arrest three more people accused of killing BUET student Abrar
- BUET vice-chancellor incurs students' wrath amid escalating protests as strike called
- BCL claims its activists accused of killing Abrar were ‘drunk’
- Father charges 19 over murder of BUET student Abrar
- Two expelled Dhaka University BCL men arrested after pulling gun on leader
- 10 BCL activists remanded for five days over Abrar murder
- ‘Why shall I flee?’ Omar Faruk snaps back on travel ban reports
- BUET student found dead in dormitory
- UN, UK condemn murder of BUET student Abrar
- BUET students continue to protest Abrar murder, demand death to killers