Two die as gas cylinder explodes in Brahmanbaria tea shop

The incident took place in Shah Alam Mia’s shop adjacent to Kacharipara Mosque under the Upazila's Shrirampur Union on Wednesday morning, said Nabinagar Police Station OC Ronojit Ray.

The bodies have been identified only as Alamgir, 19, and his nephew Babu Mia, 18.

Alamgir and Babu were sleeping in the shop at the time of the blast, said OC Ronojit.

“Locals arrived at the spot and brought the fire under control after the incident was announced through the mosque’s loudspeakers. However, the shop was already destroyed by then and Alamgir and Babu were burnt to death.”

The bodies have been sent to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital's morgue for autopsy.

Police are looking into the incident, said the OC.